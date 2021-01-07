Thursday, January 7th | 23 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden to Name Merrick Garland as Nominee for US Attorney General

Qatari TV Host Claims Israelis Stole From Dubai Hotels

Biden Expected to Tap More Obama Alumni for National Security Posts

IDF Deploys Iron Dome Missile Defense System to Eilat to Combat Terrorist Threat

US Congress Certifies Biden Win After Trump Supporters Wreak Havoc in the Capitol

Erasure of Faces and Facts: Anti-Zionism at Cornell University

After the Abraham Accords, the Palestinians Have Lost the Arab Street

As It Hopes for a Long-Term Truce, Israel Prepares New Battle Doctrine for Gaza

Three New Year’s Resolutions for Israel

Open Letter: Campaign at Tufts University on Banning Police Exchanges With Israel

January 7, 2021 9:35 am
0

Qatari TV Host Claims Israelis Stole From Dubai Hotels

avatar by JNS.org

Qatari TV host Abd Al-Aziz Khazraj Al-Ansarai. Photo: YouTube.

JNS.org – Israeli media picked up a story reported by a Qatari TV host last week, claiming that Israelis had been caught stealing from hotels in the United Arab Emirates. The unverified report was uploaded to YouTube and viewed more than 300,000 times.

Following publication, Israeli outlets were quick to republish the report, which was then picked up by foreign news outlets such as Hezbollah’s Al-Manar, the Tehran Times and the Jordanian Albawaba News.

Making the claim was Abd Al-Aziz Khazraj Al-Ansarai, a television host and sociologist with a history of false allegations against Israel.

The Qatari media figure has a history of making controversial accusations, including a claim that the Beirut Port explosion on Aug. 4 was “Divine punishment” for blasphemy, sodomy and plastic surgery in Lebanon.

Related coverage

January 6, 2021 11:46 am
0

Iran Vows ‘Decisive Response’ to Any Israeli Move Against It

Iran said on Tuesday it would deliver a "decisive response" to any Israeli move against it, after Prime Minister Benjamin...

On Jan. 3, Al-Ansarai claimed that Israeli tourists steal equipment from Emirati airplanes on flights between Israel and UAE, such as life jackets and body lotions.

Qatar, where Al-Ansari lives, has been engaged in a years-long feud with its Arab neighbors. Although this week, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies announced that it would restore ties with Qatar.

Qatar has similarly been supporting Islamist movements and the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip with hundreds of millions of dollars in the last few years.

Israel normalized relations with the UAE and Bahrain at a Sept. 15 signing on the White House lawn brokered by the United States. Sudan and Morocco followed suit in the months afterward.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.