Friday, January 8th | 24 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

European Leaders Praise Israel’s Vaccine Rollout

US Legislators Condemn Antisemitic Elements Among Capitol Hill Mob as Congresswoman Apologizes for Hitler Comment

Remembrances of Hyper Cacher Victims Begin, Ahead of Sixth Anniversary of Terror Attack

President Biden Should Quash Abbas’ Newest Offensive

A Jewish Child’s First Encounters With Antisemitism, on New York’s Upper West Side

Actor Zach Braff Offers to Play Newly Elected Jewish Senator Jon Ossoff on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jewish Groups Warmly Endorse New EU Handbook on Combating Antisemitism

Republican Would Consider Democratic Effort to Impeach Trump After Capitol Assault

Why American Jews Must Oppose Election Lies and Conspiracy Theories

The Importance of Modesty

January 8, 2021 10:14 am
0

ISIS: Hamas ‘Apostate’ for Calling Soleimani a ‘Martyr’

avatar by JNS.org

The Jan. 1, 2021 editorial in Issue 267 of Islamic State weekly “Al Naba,” which features the image of a billboard, probably in the Gaza Strip, describing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as a “martyr.” Photo: MEMRI.

JNS.org – Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al Naba ran an editorial on Jan. 1 criticizing fellow Sunni terror group Hamas for calling slain Shi’ite Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani a “martyr,” according to the Middle East Media Research Institute’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (MEMRI-JTTM).

The article, titled “When Netanyahu becomes Syria’s martyr,” begins by calling Hamas “apostate” for describing Iran and its allies who “kill Muslims in other countries, rape their women, destroy the homes over their heads and force hundreds of thousands of youths to disappear in prisons” as martyrs and jihadis.

The article asks how Hamas would react if Syrian factions were to declare Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “Syrian martyr,” and accuses the Gaza-based terror group of lauding Iran because it provides them with money and weapons.

It goes on to denounce an official in Ramallah who expressed support for Syria’s President Bashar Assad.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.