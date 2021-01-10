Sunday, January 10th | 27 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

David Halbfinger’s ‘Weird’ David Friedman Interview Ends Up Appearing More on Twitter than in the New York Times

Czech Jewish Community Condemns Use of Yellow Star of David at Prague Protest Against Coronavirus Measures

Despite Rapprochement With Gulf Countries, Qatar Will Not Normalize Relations With Israel

Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares Capitol Riot to Kristallnacht in Video

Israeli Premier, Health Minister Receive Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Confederate Flag Is Found Tied to Door of Jewish Museum in New York City

Israeli Branch of Leading Fintech Company Brings Druze Female Programmers to the Forefront

Iranian Regime Slated to Execute a Second Champion Wrestler

Pope Urges US to Protect Democracy, Shun Violence After Mob Attack

Pompeo Lifts Restrictions on US-Taiwan Relationship as Clock Runs Out on Trump Administration

January 10, 2021 6:31 pm
0

Czech Jewish Community Condemns Use of Yellow Star of David at Prague Protest Against Coronavirus Measures

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A yellow Star of David similar to the ones Jews were forced to wear during World War II in Nazi-occupied parts of Europe. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The Czech Jewish community strongly condemned the use of yellow stars on Friday by protesters during a march against the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

ROMEA, a local anti-racism NGO, reported that the protest, which took place in Prague, saw demonstrators wearing yellow stars in the same style as those that Holocaust victims were forced to wear under Nazi persecution.

The stars were marked with the words “unvaccinated” in the center.

In response, the Federation of Jewish Communities in the Czech Republic issued a strong condemnation.

Related coverage

January 10, 2021 5:31 pm
0

Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares Capitol Riot to Kristallnacht in Video

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger issued a video message that quickly went viral on Sunday, in which he compared last...

“The Federation of Jewish Communities and the Foundation for Holocaust Victims are condemning the textbook abuse and relativizing of a Holocaust symbol that is associated with the suffering of millions of people,” the Federation said on Facebook.

“It is evident that it is necessary to constantly educate our society and to recommend that all who resort to such base displays visit the locations associated with the Nazi genocide both at home and abroad,” the organization added. “We thank all who publicly condemned these displays during the Sabbath today.”

Daniel Meron, Israel’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, tweeted Saturday that “The use of the Yellow Star of David in anti-vaccination protests is a disgrace and an insult to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.”

Member of parliament Jan Bartošek, who in 2019 introduced a resolution condemning boycotts of Israel, addressed the demonstrators directly, saying in a tweet, “Nobody is persecuting you. At most, you’re persecuted by your own stupidity.”

“This is moral chutzpah, this is the rape of the Holocaust symbol of those victims,” he wrote. “You all have the opportunity to cast a ballot in free elections, which the Jewish people then, or the persecuted Christians and Uyghurs in China have never had and still do not have.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.