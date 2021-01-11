Monday, January 11th | 27 Tevet 5781

January 11, 2021 9:53 am
0

Leading Israeli Defense Technology Company Secures $166 Million Deal With UK Royal Navy

avatar by Udi Etsion / CTech

The logo of the Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at its offices, in Haifa, Israel, Feb. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner / File.

CTech – Leading Israeli defense technology company Elbit Systems’ subsidiary Elbit Systems UK has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $166 million from the UK Ministry of Defence for the Royal Navy Future Naval Training Program as part of the Fisher consortium led by Capita.

The contract, that runs over a 12-year period, will see Elbit aid in the transformation and modernization of the shore-based training of the Royal Navy including the establishment of the Future Submarine School. As the provider and integrator of training solutions for the Consortium, Elbit Systems UK will develop and deliver a new Combat Systems Operator Trainer in the Future Submarine School and modernize and manage legacy synthetic training systems across the Royal Navy. Elbit Systems UK will provide new training technologies that will improve Defence Operational Training Capability (Maritime) (DOTC(M)), while facilitating availability and efficiency of legacy capabilities.

This is the first time Elbit has signed a deal with the Royal Navy, but it has previously provided the Royal Air Force with training aircraft, and has also sold drones to the British Army. Employing over 500 people in 10 sites across the UK, Elbit Systems UK provided the British Army with the Watchkeeper UAV and has also recently been selected by the UK MOD to provide the MORPHEUS Battlefield Management Application for the British Army and networked simulators to train mounted and dismounted Joint Fires teams and Joint Fires Cells.

“The Program will be a pathfinder for the Royal Navy’s transformation agenda, with the introduction of enhanced training capabilities at the forefront of personnel achieving their potential and arriving at the front line quicker,” said Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK. “We are proud to be a part of the team to deliver next-generation training capabilities to the Royal Navy, following on the success of the Company’s provision of advanced training capabilities to the British Army and the Royal Air Force.”

