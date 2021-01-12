Tuesday, January 12th | 28 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Knesset Honors Departing US Ambassador to Israel

Despite Global Uncertainty, Israel Bonds Secures Record-Breaking $1.8 Billion in 2020

Following Trump Ban, Iranian Dissident Calls on Twitter to Ban Khamenei

Israel’s One of a Kind Healthcare System Is a Rare Opportunity for Pfizer

Report: Israel Paying Higher Rate for Vaccines Than US, EU at $47

Pompeo, in Tuesday Speech, to Accuse Iran of Al Qaeda Links: Sources

BBC Radio Program Claims Israel’s Vaccine Figures Are ‘Fake’

Ramallah Awaits the Biden Administration

Implications for Israel of the Joint Terrorist Military Exercise in the Gaza Strip

Claims by Hamas About $22 Million from Soleimani Spark Outrage in Iran

January 12, 2021 10:22 am
0

Despite Global Uncertainty, Israel Bonds Secures Record-Breaking $1.8 Billion in 2020

avatar by JNS.org

Israel Bonds Way in the gardens of Jerusalem’s King David Hotel. Photo: Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds.

JNS.org – Despite one of the worst economic years in memory, Israel Bonds managed to sell an unprecedented $1.8 billion in investments worldwide.

The total, of which US sales made up $1.5 billion, represents an increase of $400 million over the original goal. The unprecedented sales brought global Israel-bond investments since 1951 to more than $46 billion.

As the earliest repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak were being felt in Israel last March, Bonds leadership approached Israel’s Finance Ministry, requesting a higher goal to secure the additional funding necessary to help Israel offset the economic challenges that were expected to come.

“The pandemic presented formidable challenges, prompting new approaches to a business model that for 70 years had been predicated on national and regional events, synagogue activities and personal interactions,” said Israel Bonds President and CEO Israel Maimon. “Yet with resolve and an overt sense of purpose, the $1.8 billion total was attained, underscoring the well-established Bonds reputation as a dependable source of funds for Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.