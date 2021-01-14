Thursday, January 14th | 1 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading Israeli Journalist Warns Against ‘False and Distorted’ Persian Edition of Book on Targeted Assassinations

Montreal Synagogue Associated With Legendary Singer Leonard Cohen Vandalized With Swastikas

Planned Violent Protests by Far Right Groups Against Inauguration Should Not Panic US Jewish Community, Say Experts

Ex-Intel Chief Yadlin: Recent Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Broader, More Deadly

After Watchdog Report, UNRWA Admits Educational Materials Rife With Anti-Israel Racism and Incitement

Nazi Comparisons in US Politics Are ‘Desecration of the Sacred Memory’ of Innocent Victims, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Israeli Chef Michael Solomonov Launches New Web Cooking Series ‘Bringing Israel Home’

US Stands by Taiwan, Envoy Says After Cancelled Trip

Ship Insurers Primed to Raise Rates After Red Sea Attacks

Wary of Biden Tack on Iran, Israel Revisits Military Options, Newspaper Says

January 14, 2021 5:52 pm
0

Leading Israeli Journalist Warns Against ‘False and Distorted’ Persian Edition of Book on Targeted Assassinations

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Protesters hold the pictures of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, during a demonstration against his killing, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 28, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Israeli journalist and author Ronen Bergman advised readers to avoid a new Persian edition of Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations, which he said was an apparently false and distorted version of his 2018 book.

“I strongly recommend NOT TO READ this edition: I have never received a request from this publishing house, never gave [license] to publish Rise And Kill First in Persian, and never received, certainly not approved, a text of it in Persian,” the author tweeted Wednesday. “[F]rom what I read- it’s false and distorted!”

Bergman, who writes on Israeli military affairs at Yedioth Aharonot and The New York Times Magazine, authored a comprehensive account of the country’s use of targeted killings, based on what he says were 1,000 interviews over eight years. According to the Tehran Times, the book was translated into Persian and brought to Iran by the Martyr Kazemi Publishing House.

The book presents assassinations as a key element of Israel’s strategy against its enemy Iran. In Nov. 2020, Bergman and Times colleagues reported that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the country’s top nuclear scientist, was killed in a roadside ambush, in what sources said was an Israeli attack.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.