Marshals Arrest Man Wearing ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Sweatshirt in Capitol Riot

JNS.org – A man who wore a sweatshirt with the words “Camp Auschwitz” was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 mob invasion of the US Capitol as Congress was tallying US President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, according to media reports.

Robert Packer, 56, was arrested by US marshals in Virginia on charges of illegally entering a restricted area, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court records.

The sweatshirt Packer wore read “Camp Auschwitz,” just above a skull and with the caption “Work Brings Freedom,” alluding to the sign at the entrance of the Nazi concentration and death camp, Arbeit macht frei, or “Work sets you free.”

Viral photos exposed Packer wearing the sweatshirt inside the Capitol building.