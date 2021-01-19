‘Salary’ of Terrorist Who Killed Israeli Mother Is Doubled

Dafna Meir worked as a nurse in the neurosurgery department of Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. She was also a pre-marital counselor for brides. Dr. Ahmed Nasser, who worked alongside her at the hospital, described her as his “best friend” in the department, always helpful, encouraging everyone, treating all alike, whether Jewish or Arab. Dafna had been studying Arabic, telling Dr. Nasser that “we are neighbors and should speak the same language.”

She had four children and two foster children. “She was a happy woman, joyful, optimistic, driven, responsible, loving,” related a neighbor.

On January 17, 2016, Dafna was painting the front door to her home. Her eldest daughter, Renana, heard her scream. The girl ran to her aid, only to see a Palestinian terrorist stab her mother repeatedly. Dafna tried to fight off the assailant, protecting the three children who were home at the time. Renana screamed for help, and the terrorist fled.

Dafna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her murderer was a 15-year-old boy named Morad Bader Abdullah Adais, who was caught the next day.

It is now five years later, and Adais is very happy — because his salary for being a murderer is doubling as of this week.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s sliding salary structure for terrorists and murderers, Adais will now go from being paid 2,000 shekels a month to 4,000.

The average Palestinian worker gets paid about 2,500 shekels a month, which means that the now 20-year-old Adais makes significantly more money than Palestinians who have to work for a living. To Palestinians, Morad Adais is a hero who deserves every penny of his lifetime award for repeatedly stabbing a mother who was guilty of the crime of being a Jew.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.