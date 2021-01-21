Israeli TV Series ‘Your Honor’ to Be Adapted Into German, After Upcoming French, Italian Versions

The production team for the “Your Honor” German-language adaption, from left to right: Tobias von dem Borne (DOP), David Nawarth (director), Paula Beer, Sebastian Koch, Al Munteanu (SquareOne Entertainment), and Thomas Hroch (Mona Film). Photo: SquareOne Entertainment.

An adaptation of the Israeli original television series from yes Studios “Your Honor” (“Kvodo”) is coming to Germany, The Algemeiner has learned.

The new series, titled “EUER EHREN,” will be led by Germany’s SquareOne Productions, in co-production with Austria’s Mona Film, German public broadcaster ARD Degeto and Austrian public broadcaster ORF. It will star German actors Sebastian Koch and Paula Beer, who were co-stars in the Oscar-nominated 2018 drama “Never Look Away.” Filming for the six-episode thriller will take place in Vienna, Innsbruck and other surrounding areas.

“Your Honor” is about a judge who has dedicated his career to fighting organized crime, but is forced to confront his convictions when his teenage son is implicated in a hit-and-run case that injures the son of an arrested crime boss. To save his son from those seeking revenge, the judge sets off a series of lies, deceit and violence.

Koch will play the incorruptible Judge Michael Jacobi in the German adaptation, which will focus on drug trafficking across the Austrian Brenner Pass, the main route across the Alps into central Europe.

“When I first discovered the series in Tel Aviv almost four years ago, I was immediately hooked,” said SquareOne Productions CEO Al Munteanu. “Sebastian Koch was my first call. We boarded this project hand-in-hand and attracted the continuous support of ARD Degeto, ORF, and our production partner Mona Film. I am elated by the high-caliber cast we were able to attract to this premium series, as well as the production teams on both sides of the camera.”

Danna Stern, managing director of yes Studios, said, “It is beyond our wildest dreams to have such a world-class roster of talent on-board for the German rendition of ‘Your Honor.’ This is a testament to Al’s unfaltering commitment to this project and his vision of how best to adapt this unique family/crime drama for local German-speaking audiences.”

Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston stars as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato in Showtime’s US adaptation of the Israeli series, which won the Series Mania Grand Prix in 2017.