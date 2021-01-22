Saturday, January 23rd | 10 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Banned Anti-Zionist Student Group at Fordham University Will Appeal Ruling to Highest Court in New York State

UC Merced Professor Who Tweeted of ‘IsraHell’ and Zionist ‘World Domination’ Will Not Teach Spring Semester After Outcry

Treasured Hebrew Texts at Oxford University Library Secured With New Grant

Far-Right Polish Politician Who Denounced ‘Powerful US Jewish Lobby’ Appointed Deputy Minister of Education

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Cast Performs ‘God Bless America’ in Yiddish on Eve of Inauguration Day

‘Jews Don’t Count:’ Former New York Times Editor Bari Weiss Breaks Down Antisemitism on Left and Right in Megyn Kelly Interview

Israeli Army Says It Downed Drone That Came From Lebanon

Being a Righteous Jew Requires Showing Kindness to Others

Expose Yourself to Different Viewpoints

Syria Says Four Dead in First Israeli Strike Since Biden Took Office

January 22, 2021 4:36 pm
0

Banned Anti-Zionist Student Group at Fordham University Will Appeal Ruling to Highest Court in New York State

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Fordham University’s Lincoln Center campus. Photo: Jonathan71 via Wikimedia Commons.

Students at Fordham University are appealing a December court ruling that allowed the school to ban the anti-Zionist group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) on campus — seeking to take the case to the highest court in New York.

“We believe in the students’ right to organize for Palestinian rights and will support them every step of the way,” said Radhika Sainath, senior staff attorney at Palestine Legal, which petitioned the New York Court of Appeals on Friday along with other groups.

In 2015, Fordham’s SJP chapter was denied recognition after Dean of Students Keith Eldredge said he could not  “support an organization whose sole purpose is advocating political goals of a specific group, and against a specific country, when these goals clearly conflict with and run contrary to the mission and values of the University.”

At the time, Eldredge cited SJP’s support for the for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement as antithetical to the university’s values.

Related coverage

January 22, 2021 3:43 pm
0

UC Merced Professor Who Tweeted of ‘IsraHell’ and Zionist ‘World Domination’ Will Not Teach Spring Semester After Outcry

Abbas Ghassemi, a chemical engineering professor at the University of California Merced, will not be teaching in the spring semester...

In Dec. 2020, the Supreme Court of New York’s appellate division overturned a 2019 ruling that would have granted recognition to the campus group. While the 2020 decision turned on a technical issue of standing, the judge said that even if the court had reached the merits of the students’ claims, it would have allowed Fordham to ban the group.

The university was not unreasonable, the judge wrote, in concluding that “that the proposed club, which would have been affiliated with a national organization reported to have engaged in disruptive and coercive actions on other campuses, would work against, rather than enhance, respondent’s commitment open dialogue and mutual learning and understanding.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.