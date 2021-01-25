Monday, January 25th | 12 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Carleton University Resolution Targets Definition of Antisemitism, Warns Canadian Jewish Organization

International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Publishes Guidelines to Combat ‘Pernicious Threat of Holocaust Distortion’

Leader of European Jewish Group Calls on EU Member States to Join Efforts to Vaccinate Holocaust Survivors Quickly

Antwerp Mayor Claims Belgian City’s Jews Are Risking ‘Wave of Antisemitism’ Over Alleged Non-Compliance With COVID-19 Protocols

Dean of Southwestern Law School Condemns Alumnus Who Said ‘We Need a New Hitler’

EU States No Longer Recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s Interim President

China Says US Military in South China Sea Not Good for Peace

Turkey Hopes Mediterranean Talks Can Calm Choppy Waters With EU

North Korea’s Acting Envoy to Kuwait Has Defected to South Korea: Lawmaker

Israel Extradites Sex-Crime Suspect Leifer to Australia

January 25, 2021 6:13 pm
0

Carleton University Resolution Targets Definition of Antisemitism, Warns Canadian Jewish Organization

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa, Canada. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

B’nai Brith Canada called on Ottawa’s Carleton University to “act responsibly” and reject a resolution against the leading definition of antisemitism in a hearing scheduled for Thursday — one day after the world will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Carleton University Academic Staff Association (CUASA) will consider a resolution condemning the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, which has been accepted by 28 countries and a growing number of educational institutions.

Canada adopted the definition in 2019, and the province of Ontario officially did the same in an October, 2020 decision.

B’nai Brith said in a statement Monday that the resolution falsely claims that the IHRA Definition places Israel above criticism.

Related coverage

January 25, 2021 4:54 pm
0

International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Publishes Guidelines to Combat ‘Pernicious Threat of Holocaust Distortion’

As the world prepares to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, the leading international organization dedicated to preserving the...

“Just as with legitimate criticism of Israel, the definition does not limit free speech; it allows us to identify speech that is antisemitic,” said Brian Herman, B’nai Brith Canada’s Director of Government Relations. “As the original drafters have said, the definition is ‘first and foremost an educational tool for those who need to know what antisemitism is’.”

“As a professional association, CUASA has an obligation to defend the rights of its entire membership, including Jewish members,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “University campuses have been among the focal points of antisemitism in Canada in recent years, and this resolution threatens to make matters worse.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.