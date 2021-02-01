Tuesday, February 2nd | 20 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Model Yael Shelbia Makes ‘Historic’ Splash on UAE Magazine Cover

Mayim Bialik, Gene Simmons, Jason Alexander Among 170 Entertainment Leaders Forming Black-Jewish Alliance to Fight Racism and Antisemitism

Don’t Fall for the Cynical COVID-19 Vaccine Propaganda Against Israel

Swiss Jews Launch Legal Action Against Neo-Nazi Group For Pushing Hoax ‘Protocols’

Bloomberg Editorial Board Calls for Biden to Demand Moves on Regional Security From Iran Before Nuclear Talks

Yad Vashem Decries Ongoing Libel Trial Against Holocaust Scholars in Poland as ‘Attack’ on Academic Research

Academic Review Questions Benefits of California Ethnic-Studies Curriculum

Furor in France as North African Radio Station Kicks Hosts Off Air for Interviewing Israeli Ambassador on Peace With Morocco

Canadian Jewish Group Joins Legal Fight to Exempt Students From Paying Fees Towards BDS

Israel Missile Defense Organization, Rafael Complete Successful Tests of Upgraded Iron Dome

February 1, 2021 7:12 pm
0

Israeli Model Yael Shelbia Makes ‘Historic’ Splash on UAE Magazine Cover

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli model Yael Shelbia. Photo: Courtesy of ITM Models/Yossi Michaeli.

Yael Shelbia, an Israeli model ranked as the world’s “most beautiful face” in 2020, became the first Israeli to appear on the cover of an Emirati magazine Monday.

“I’m so happy to be a part of this historic cover,” Shelbia wrote in an Instagram post. Thank you @lofficielarabia & @laishamag Together we are stronger.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Related coverage

February 1, 2021 6:47 pm
0

Mayim Bialik, Gene Simmons, Jason Alexander Among 170 Entertainment Leaders Forming Black-Jewish Alliance to Fight Racism and Antisemitism

A group of 170 Black and Jewish members of the entertainment industry announced the formation on Monday of the Black-Jewish...

A post shared by Yael Shelbia (@yaelshelbia)

L’Officiel Arabia’s February issue features the Tel Aviv-born model with the headline “Peace of History,” a nod to the normalization accords signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in Sep. 2020.

In an interview with The Algemeiner after her photo shoot for the cover spread, Shelbia said that the February issue was a sign of progress.

“As a Jewish, religious IDF soldier and a model, I’m so very honored to be the first one to participate in such a historical cover,” Shelbia, 19, told The Algemeiner in Dec. 2020. “I hope that in the near future, we will be privileged to extend the peace in the Middle East.”

Boba Stanic, the magazine’s editor-in-chief of the magazine, told the UAE’s Gulf News, “I’m proud that we are the first in the region to present not only a cover with an Israeli model, but moreover provide a firm endorsement of the talents of a country that has previously been inaccessible to the UAE”.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.