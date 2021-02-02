Wednesday, February 3rd | 21 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Social Media Star Baby Ariel Calls on 50 Million Followers to ‘#SmashHate’ in New Campaign Against Antisemitism and Racism

Jewish Groups Applaud Biden Administration’s ‘Embrace’ of IHRA Antisemitism Definition

British Teenager Who Talked of ‘Gassing’ Jews Becomes Youngest-Ever to Be Convicted of Terrorism in UK

Iran Deepens Breach of Nuclear Deal at Underground Enrichment Site

NGO Human Rights Watch Demands President Biden End Criticism, Refusal to Cooperate With BDS

Marilyn Manson Accused of Sexual Abuse, Pushing Jewish Ex-Girlfriend to Bring Him Overseas Nazi Memorabilia

Kindergarten Teacher in Charlotte Fired Over Antisemitic Tweet Defending Hitler

Citing Erosion of ‘Mutual Respect,’ Catholic Church in France Issues Clarion Call Against Antisemitism

Sullivan, Blinken and Malley Seek to Establish New Parameters For ‘Escalating Nuclear Crisis’

Arkansas Lawmakers Consider Bill to Mandate Holocaust Education in Public Schools

February 2, 2021 10:13 am
0

Israel Sees 6-Month Iran Nuclear Breakout, Longer Than Blinken Projection

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concludes his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, January 27, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

Israel’s energy minister said on Tuesday it would take Iran around six months to produce enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon, a timeline almost twice as long as that anticipated by a senior member of the Biden administration.

Israel is wary of the Biden administration’s intent to reenter the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and has long opposed the agreement. Washington argues that the previous Trump administration’s withdrawal from the deal backfired by prompting Iran to abandon caps on nuclear activities.

Speaking last month a day before he took office as US secretary of state, Antony Blinken said that the so-called “breakout time” — in which Iran might ramp up enrichment of uranium to bomb-fuel purity — “has gone from beyond a year (under the deal) to about three or four months.” He said he based his comments on information in public reporting.

But Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, in a radio interview, said the Trump administration “seriously damaged Iran’s nuclear project and entire force build-up.”

Related coverage

February 2, 2021 9:54 am
0

Tesla Pricing Rocks Israeli Auto Market

CTech - Tesla announced on Monday the official prices at which its cars will be sold in Israel. Tesla said...

“In terms of enrichment, they (Iranians) are in a situation of breaking out in around half a year if they do everything required,” he told public broadcaster Kan. “As for nuclear weaponry, the range is around one or two years.”

Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weaponry, has recently accelerated its breaches of the deal, which it started violating in 2019 response to the U.S. withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions against it.

The last quarterly estimates by the UN nuclear watchdog in November show that Iran’s stock of enriched uranium had risen to 2.4 tons, more than 10 times the amount allowed under the deal but still a fraction of the more than eight tons it had before.

Since then Iran has started enriching uranium to higher purity, returning to the 20% it achieved before the deal from a previous maximum of 4.5%. The deal sets a limit of 3.67%, far below the 90% that is weapons grade.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.