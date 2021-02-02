Social Media Star Baby Ariel Calls on 50 Million Followers to ‘#SmashHate’ in New Campaign Against Antisemitism and Racism

Baby Ariel, a social media superstar with over 35 million followers on TikTok and 9 million on Instagram, called on her many young fans to fight antisemitism and racism in a new video campaign.

“As a girl of Jewish and Hispanic descent, I have received my fair share of hate on social media over the years and trust me, it always hurts to get hate because of who you are,” said the singer and actress, whose real name is Ariel Martin.

“Imagine getting targeted, arrested and killed because of your religion or skin color, your sexuality or because of your disability,” she continued. “The Nazis murdered six million Jews and another six million Catholics, Jehovah’s Witnesses, gay men and women and children with disabilities.”

Baby Ariel, who also counts 1 million Twitter followers and 3 million YouTube subscribers, is among the top 20 accounts on TikTok, the popular video sharing app.

She concluded her video message by asking her followers to “share your story of how you have received and overcome hate with the hashtag #smashhate and #neveragain.”

The campaign is coordinated with the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, according to a press release, and Baby Ariel will join group’s annual summit in March.

“We are delighted that Baby Ariel is taking this important step to engage young people in the fight against anti-Semitism and hatred,” said Sacha Roytman Dratwa, the organization’s executive director. “She is one of the most influential global voices for a new generation. Sadly, social media is too often filled with bigotry and intolerance and history shows us that such words are soon followed by acts of hate.”