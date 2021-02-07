Possible Abbas Successor Unleashes Antisemitic Rant Equating Israel to the Nazis

One of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ possible successors went on an antisemitic rant on his Facebook page, equating Israel to the Nazis and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler.

Jibril Rajoub, a long-time top PA official who, among other offices, currently serves as secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, claimed that the Trump Administration was “cooperating with the path of the fascist right-wing that is being led by Netanyahu, the ugly face of Mussolini and Hitler,” according to a translation by Palestinian Media Watch.

Rajoub claimed Israelis “have exploited the issue of the Holocaust” and “what is happening in Palestine is a second holocaust.”

“We are 14 million people who are being eliminated and erased geographically, historically, humanly, religiously, and culturally,” he claimed.

“They are the criminals. They are the murderers. They are the lowly ones. They are doing what happened to them to the Palestinians,” Rajoub ranted.

This is not the first time Rajoub has made such claims, which are considered antisemitic according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition, adopted by the US State Department and governments elsewhere.

Last October, Rajoub claimed on Facebook that Israel is “the fascist and racist regime” and shrieked, “Mussolini was a kindergarten compared to Netanyahu and the right-wing that rules in Israel — a kindergarten!”

In Sept. 2019, Rajoub proclaimed, “Netanyahu is proving that he is a continuation of fascism and Nazism. Goebbels and Mussolini are the spiritual fathers of the racist fascist culture that Netanyahu is implementing against the Palestinian people.”

In fact, the Palestinian national movement itself has a long history of collaboration with Nazism, most famously its early-20th century leader Hajj Amin al-Husseini, who was a close ally of Hitler and encouraged the extermination of Europe’s Jews.