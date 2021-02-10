Wednesday, February 10th | 28 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Big Brother’ Portugal Expels Contestant for Repeatedly Making Nazi Salute

Marvel Comics Apologizes, Wipes Antisemitic Image From Latest Issue of ‘Immortal Hulk’

Complaints Continue to Flood Norwegian Broadcaster Following Radio Show Host’s Antisemitic Rant

Who Killed Lokman Slim?

UK Labour Party Appoints Jewish Leaders to Antisemitism Advisory Council

University of California Irvine Student Government Passes BDS Bill Condemning Israel as ‘Apartheid’ State While Denying Link to Judaism

Knesset Hearing Calls Social Media Companies to Answer for Antisemitism ‘Running Rampant’ as New Plan Released

Twenty UN Peacekeepers Injured in Central Mali Attack

Why Israel Should Engage With ICC Investigators

Church Official Declares War on Israel and Its Supporters

February 10, 2021 10:18 am
0

Netanyahu to Blinken: Golan Heights ‘Will Remain Forever Part of Israel’

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Cabinet members get a tour with the North Front Command in the Golan Heights on Feb. 6, 2018. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office pushed back against US Secretary of State Tony Blinken over his comments that stopped short of endorsing the Trump administration’s recognition of the Golan Heights in 2019.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Blinken said while he supports Israel controlling the Golan Heights for now, he cast doubt on whether or not Israel had the legal right to control the region in the long-term.

“As a practical matter, the control of the Golan in that situation I think remains of real importance to Israel’s security,” he told CNN news anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Legal questions are something else, and over time, if the situation were to change in Syria, that’s something we look at, but we are nowhere near that.”

Former President Donald Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019. Last November, Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, made a rare visit to the Golan Heights, where he said “this is a part of Israel and central part of Israel.”

Related coverage

February 10, 2021 4:42 pm
0

Knesset Hearing Calls Social Media Companies to Answer for Antisemitism ‘Running Rampant’ as New Plan Released

The Israeli Ministries of Strategic Affairs and Diaspora Affairs on Wednesday presented a Knesset committee with an outline for a...

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said that “the Golan Heights will remain forever a part of the State of Israel.”

“The Israeli position is clear. In any possible scenario, the Golan Heights will remain Israeli,” added the statement.

Advisers to US President Joe Biden have said America would not change its stance on the Golan, including during Biden’s presidential campaign.

The US State Department did not respond to a JNS request for clarification on the status of the Golan Heights.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.