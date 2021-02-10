Wednesday, February 10th | 28 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump’s Attorney Withdraws Request for Impeachment Trial Pause for Shabbat

Florida State University Student Senate Rejects Pro-BDS, Anti-IHRA Resolutions

Germany Charges Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard With Complicity in 3,518 Murders

Vaccine vs. Variant: Promising Data in Israel’s Race to Defeat Pandemic

Police Investigate Defacing of Synagogue in Spokane, Washington With Antisemitic Daubings

Turkey: Antisemitism Was Widespread in 2020

Student Union at London University Slammed for Holding Vote Against IHRA Antisemitism Definition on Eve of Holocaust Memorial Day

Can Faith Help Us Stop Hating Our Neighbors?

‘Poland Cannot Hide The Truth:’ Anger Among Jewish Leaders as Warsaw Court Orders Holocaust Scholars to Apologize for Alleged Libel

Iran’s Spy Chief Says Tehran Could Seek Nuclear Arms If ‘Cornered’ by West

February 10, 2021 10:08 am
0

Trump’s Attorney Withdraws Request for Impeachment Trial Pause for Shabbat

avatar by JNS.org

David Schoen, former President Trump’s impeachment lawyer, speaks on Fox News. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – David Schoen, a Torah-observant Jew and an attorney for former President Donald Trump, has withdrawn his request to not hold the impeachment trial in the Senate on Shabbat, reported CNN on Monday, one day before the start of the proceedings.

In a letter written to Sens. Pat Leahy (D-Vt.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Schoen wrote: “Based on adjustments that have been made on the President’s defense team, I am writing today to withdraw my request so that the proceedings can go forward as originally contemplated before I made my request. I will not participate during the Sabbath; but the role I would have played will be fully covered to the satisfaction of the defense team.”

He added: “I am advised that your response to my letter was to graciously accommodate my Sabbath observance and to set a schedule for the upcoming impeachment trial that meant suspending the trial for the Jewish Sabbath.”

Schoen’s original request came as Senate rules stipulated that the trial run Monday through Saturday and break on Sunday.

Schumer’s office immediately granted the request from Schoen, and the schedule was changed to reflect that. However, the sudden reversal will likely mean that the amended resolution will now need to be readjusted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.