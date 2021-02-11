Iranian School Textbooks ‘Brimming’ With Antisemitism and Glorification of Violence: ADL Report

As the Iranian regime marked the 42nd anniversary of the Islamist revolution of 1979 on Thursday, a new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) into antisemitism and the glorification of violence in Iranian school textbooks warned that Tehran’s stance is “as militant as ever.”

“From demonizing Jews in lessons about ancient history to glorifying antisemitic terrorists as recently as 2020, Tehran’s current curriculum is brimming with state-sponsored bigotry,” said David Weinberg — the ADL’s Washington director of international affairs and the author of the report, titled “Incitement: Antisemitism and Violence in Iran’s Current State Textbooks.”

Disturbing practices documented in the report include encouraging school students to chant the slogan “Death to Israel” and teaching that “Jews have conspired against Islam from its earliest days, forging Islamic scriptures and using warfare and even Freemasonry to achieve evil aims.”

One sociology textbook used in Iranian classrooms actively promotes the conspiracy theory that the western media is controlled by wealthy Zionists.

