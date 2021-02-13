Saturday, February 13th | 1 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

White House Denies Biden Is Snubbing Israel’s Netanyahu

US Clinics Turn to ‘Vulnerable’ Holocaust Survivors as COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts Ramp Up

New York Times News Article on Biden Budget Fights Rear-Guard Action Against Jerusalem Embassy Move

Rapping Jihadist From London on Trial for Planning Terror Attacks

ICC Decision on Israel ‘Obstructs the Path to Peace,’ Say Top US Jewish Leaders

Justice Denied Is God Denied

What Is It That Jews Actually Value?

Bon Appetit Magazine Edits Hamantaschen Article to ‘Better Convey’ Purim Holiday and Jewish Culture

The Other Side of Darkness

Coronavirus Protests Fuel Yet Another Annual Rise in Antisemitic Outrages in Germany

February 13, 2021 10:59 am
0

White House Denies Biden Is Snubbing Israel’s Netanyahu

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., February 10, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The White House on Friday denied that US President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20.

The lack of direct contact between the Democratic president and the long-serving right-wing premier has fueled speculation in Israel and among Middle East experts that the new administration may be signaling its displeasure over the close ties Netanyahu forged with Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“He is looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing when asked when Biden would call. “I can assure you that will be soon, but I don’t have a specific time or deadline.”

Asked if the delay in a Biden courtesy call was meant to disrespect the Israeli leader. Psaki said: “It is not an intentional dis. Prime Minister Netanyahu is someone the president has known for some time.” Biden, she said, was “looking forward to having the conversation.”

Related coverage

February 12, 2021 10:47 am
0

Israel’s Space Pharma Is Pioneering the ‘Made in Space’ Revolution

CTech - One Israeli startup is taking the stuff of science fiction and turning it into a reality. SpacePharma has...

Israel is one of Washington’s closest allies. Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, both spoke to Netanyahu within days of taking office.

Biden has already made calls to a number of foreign leaders, including those from China, Mexico, Britain, India, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Russia.

Netanyahu has himself downplayed the notion that he was being slighted.

While Netanyahu was almost in lock-step with Trump over Middle East policy, he could be in for frostier relations with Biden. Biden has long been regarded in Israel as a friend in Washington but he and Netanyahu have sometimes not seen eye-to-eye.

Netanyahu will be challenged if Biden restores US participation in the Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from, improves Washington’s tattered relations with the Palestinians as he has promised, and opposes Israeli settlement building on land where Palestinians seek statehood.

Netanyahu used his bond with Trump in recent elections to tout his ability to keep the United States aligned with his policies. But with Israel’s fourth election in two years scheduled for March 23, he may not have that political luxury anymore.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.