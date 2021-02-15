Monday, February 15th | 3 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Intelligence Minister: Israel Did Not Kill Fakhrizadeh

Six GCC Countries Form First Association to Enhance Regional Jewish Life

Iran Says It Will End Snap IAEA Inspections If Nuclear Deal Terms Not Met

Survivor of Copenhagen Terror Attack Remembers Security Guard Dan Uzan: ‘We Live Because of Him’

Mother of Convicted British Neo-Nazi: ‘I Want Other Parents to Realize This Could Happen to Their Children Too’

Joint Military Exercise With US Simulates Barrage of Missile Fire on Israel for Next War

With Trump Impeachment Trial Over, Wary Washington Seeks to Move Forward

Israel Plans to Reopen Restaurants in March, Restart Tourism With Cyprus

Dozens Hurt by Huge Blaze Close to Iran-Afghanistan Border

Turkey Says Militants Executed 13, Including Soldiers, Police, in Iraq

February 15, 2021 10:06 am
0

Iranian Intelligence Minister: Israel Did Not Kill Fakhrizadeh

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Iran’s Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi speaks during a campaign gathering of candidates mainly close to the reformist camp, in Tehran February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

JNS.org – Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Sunday that despite multiple claims to the contrary by the regime, top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was not assassinated by Israel, but rather by a former member of the Iranian intelligence service.

Alavi told the state-run Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) that Israel had planned to carry out “many operations” aimed at undermining the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, all of which had been prevented by “Iranian security.” Among these planned operations, he said, were assassinations of officials in the nuclear program. These killings, he said, were to have followed the assassination in November of Fakhrizadeh.

“After Fakhrizadeh was killed, the Zionists attempted to carry out additional acts of terrorism and evil in the country, including more assassinations. These attempts were recognized and foiled by Iranian intelligence,” said Alavi.

Fakhrizadeh himself, he said, had in fact not been killed by Israel.
“The man responsible for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was fired from the intelligence service and left the country shortly before it [the hit] actually took place. He is now wanted by Iranian authorities,” said the minister.

He did not elaborate as to whether Iranian authorities believe the suspect was working with Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.