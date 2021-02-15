Monday, February 15th | 3 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Peter Beinart’s Latest: a Call to Ease Sanctions on Iran

Rockets Land Near Erbil Airport, Three Wounded, Say Iraqi Kurdish Security Sources

Netanyahu Acknowledges Differences With Biden, But Confident He’ll Call

Jewish Community Calls on Hate Crimes Prosecutor After Spanish Neo-Nazis March Through Madrid

‘Dehumanizing’ Murder of Ilan Halimi Solemnly Remembered Amid Continued Threat of Antisemitism in France

‘Financial Times’ Articles Suggest Hamas Rocket Attacks Are Understandable

The Hollywood Blacklist is Back, and Jewish Liberals Are Fine With It

Post-Traumatic Stress in the Wake of the War on COVID-19

Palestinian Authority Minister of Justice Compares ICC Ruling on Israel to Nuremburg Trials

Prominent University College London Scholar Resigns After Academic Board Rejects Leading Definition of Antisemitism: ‘You Are All Going to Hell!’

February 15, 2021 5:28 pm
0

Jewish Community Calls on Hate Crimes Prosecutor After Spanish Neo-Nazis March Through Madrid

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Spanish neo-Nazis march through Madrid on Feb. 13, 2021. Photo: Twitter.

The Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain has requested an investigation by the country’s hate crimes prosecutor into antisemitic statements made during a demonstration of more than 300 neo-Nazi activists in Madrid last Saturday.

The neo-Nazis marched as a tribute to the Blue Division — Spanish volunteers who fought alongside the Nazis in World War II.

The event was convened by the Patriotic Youth, a neo-Nazi organization based in Madrid, and was supported by different Nazi and fascist groups across Spain, such as the España2000 party, or La Falange, whose leader, Manuel Andrino, attended the march.

One speaker, identified as a neo-Nazi named Isabel Peralta, declared that in a speech: “The enemy will always be the same, even if it wears different masks: the Jew!”

Related coverage

February 15, 2021 5:35 pm
0

Netanyahu Acknowledges Differences With Biden, But Confident He’ll Call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday acknowledged differences with US President Joe Biden over Iranian and Palestinian issues, but said they...

She continued, “The Jew is the culprit that the Blue Division fought against.”

The event also featured a religious service in front of a monument to the Blue Division, on which a wreath of flowers with a swastika was placed. A Catholic priest addressed the audience, saying: “Marxism, just like yesterday […] continues trying to disturb the peace of our society, disturb the peace of the spirits and, above all, remove the prince of peace, our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.