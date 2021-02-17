Auction House Halts Sale of Historic Burial Registry After Jewish Community in Romania Claims Ownership

A leading New York auction house specializing in rare Judaica has withdrawn from sale a historic document originating from the Jewish community in the Romanian city of Cluj, after learning that the item may have been stolen during the Holocaust.

The auction of the 19th-century-era handwritten memorial register of Jewish burials in Cluj was due to have taken place in New York on Thursday afternoon.

However, auctioneers Kestenbaum & Company canceled the sale following an outcry from Jewish leaders in Cluj.

Daniel Kestenbaum, a director of the company, said that the auction house, which has “specialized in the care of rare Judaic material culture for 25 years,” took the “matter of title to be one of the utmost importance.”

Related coverage New Watchdog Report Claims UNRWA Lied About Removing Hate Speech and Incitement From Educational Materials A new report by a watchdog group claims that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which serves Palestinian...

“Any item that passes through our hands is subject to detailed investigation in this regard,” Kestenbaum told The Algemeiner in an email on Wednesday afternoon. “Consequently, in respect to recently acquired information, Lot 33 will be withdrawn from our Judaica auction scheduled for Thursday February 18th.”

An open letter from the Jewish community in Cluj — published by the Romanian magazine Baabel — stated that the register had been “illegally appropriated by unidentified persons.”Because the item was stolen, the letter argued, it “falls under the provisions of the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty and the 2009 Declaration of Terezin.”