London’s Chelsea FC Soccer Club Launches ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ Website

The new website is part of Chelsea FC’s “Say No to Antisemitism” campaign, which launched in 2018 to raise awareness and educate players, staff, fans and the wider community about the issue. The initiative, funded by club owner and Jewish Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, is an extension of the club’s on-going work through the Chelsea Foundation’s Building Bridges campaign.

The site will provide information about Chelsea FC’s antisemitism programs and community events, and will also highlight recent related activity — such as the club’s pre-match light display and tribute for Holocaust Memorial Day, and their collaboration with British-Israeli street artist Solomon Souza for an art exhibition about Jewish athletes who died in the Holocaust.