London’s Chelsea FC Soccer Club Launches ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ Website

“There can be no place in our game, nor our society, for antisemitism or any form of discrimination — and we remain determined to continue to raise awareness and provide the resources needed to inspire others around us to join this vital cause,” Chelsea FC said in its announcement of the new website.
Chelsea FC Chairman Bruce Buck said: “Since we started our ‘Say No To Antisemitism’ campaign, we have become convinced that education is absolute key to changing attitudes and make a difference. In the next stage of our campaign, we have developed this new website to make the educational resources of our campaign easily accessible for all, and hopefully encourage more people to join this important cause.”