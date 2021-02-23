Israeli-Swedish Ocean-Wave-Energy Producer Wins UAE Global Innovation Award

JNS.org – Swedish-Israeli wave energy developer Eco Wave Power (EWP) has won the public voting for the Global Innovation Award in the “Life Under Water” category at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week for its solution to generate clean electricity from ocean and sea waves, the company announced on Monday.

EWP is recognized as a “pioneering technology” by Israel’s Energy Ministry, and has been designated an “efficient solution” by the Solar Impulse Foundation. An EWP project in Gibraltar received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission’s HORIZON2020 framework program. The company has also been given the United Nations’ Climate Action Award.

Sponsored by the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the award is designed to attract innovations from around the world to the UAE. The UAE established the ministry in February 2006 as the Ministry of Environment and Water. Under its redefined scope, the ministry has taken on a dual mandate, aiming to strengthen the UAE’s efforts in preserving the environment and promoting food diversity, and to take part in combating climate change on the global level.

A record number of entrants applied for the 2021 award—more than 1,200 candidates from 65 countries. This year, the scope of the award was expanded to include three new categories, each dedicated to a different sustainable development goal: Sustainable Cities, Responsible Consumption and Production and Life Below Water, which EWP won.

Related coverage Israel, Germany Ink Deal to Equip Leopard 2 Tanks With Israeli Protection Systems JNS.org - Israel and Germany have signed an agreement to supply the latter’s fleet of Leopard 2 tanks with Rafael...

A total of 113 applicants from 23 countries have been chosen to proceed to the next round, based on their companies’ ability to present innovative solutions to pressing sustainability challenges; their alignment with the sustainability objectives of the UAE Vision 2021; and how relevant the solutions are for the UAE. Six entries have been shortlisted for the main award.

Emirati Climate Change and Environment Minister Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi said: “The UAE is firmly committed to innovation and sustainability. Innovation plays a vital role in delivering on the eight pillars of UAE environmental policy. Therefore, we welcome innovators and entrepreneurs whose creativity and experience can go a long way in advancing the country’s sustainable development, and the Global Innovation Award provides an ideal platform to highlight this approach.”