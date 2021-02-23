Tuesday, February 23rd | 11 Adar 5781

February 23, 2021 5:42 pm
Jewish Youth in Spain Urge Madrid University to Expel Neo-Nazi Activist Who Delivered Antisemitic Rant at Far Right Rally

Antisemitic graffiti at the Jewish cemetery in Hoyo de Manzanares, near Madrid. Photo: Twitter.

Jewish students in Spain this week demanded the expulsion from a Madrid university of a neo-Nazi activist who delivered a viciously antisemitic speech at a rally earlier this month.

The Federation of Jewish Youth in Spain (FEJJE), supported by the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS), urged the Universidad Complutense de Madrid to expel the activist, Isabel Medina Peralta, for her speech to a Feb. 13 rally. At the event, 300 neo-Nazis marched as a tribute to the Blue Division — Spanish volunteers who fought alongside the Nazis in World War II.

Peralta made a number of incendiary remarks, asserting that “the enemy will always be the same, although with different masks: the Jew!” She also said that “nothing could be truer than this statement: the Jew is the guilty one, the Jew is the guilty one and the Blue Division fought against it,” while claiming “Communism is a Jewish invention designed to set workers in confrontation against each other.”

In an open letter to the university’s dean, Carlos Goyache, the Jewish youth organizations declared themselves “outraged and horrified by the virulently antisemitic acts that took place in Madrid.”

“We, young people, students, Jews, Spaniards and Europeans, fight every day for universities to be safe and inclusive, free of hate, discrimination and antisemitism,” the letter stated. “That is why we call on the Universidad Complutense de Madrid to immediately expel Isabel Medina from its student body.”

The letter supported the earlier call of Spain’s Jewish community for the organizers of the rally to be prosecuted under laws proscribing hate speech.

