Western Wall Stones Get ‘Injection’ Before Passover

JNS.org – While Israelis are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the stones of the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City are receiving their own injections, with syringes surprisingly similar to those used in the medical world.

Every six months, before Passover and the High Holidays, engineers from Western Wall Heritage Foundation and conservators from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) inspect each stone at the prayer plaza to ensure visitor safety and the preservation of the stones themselves, which are continually subjected to natural weathering.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a whopping 12 million people visited the wall each year.

Stones that are determined to be in need of repair are “delicately injected” with a liquid, limestone-based grout, explained Yossi Vaknin, head conservator for the IAA in the Western Wall area. When the grout dries, he said, the cracks in the stones are repaired.

