Israeli, Saudi Officials Discussed Biden’s Iran Policy: Report

i24 News – Israeli and Saudi officials recently discussed US President Joe Biden’s policy on Iran in phone calls, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Riyadh is concerned with the course that the Biden administration could take on the Islamic Republic.

It is also wary of a possible cooling in the ties with the US after Biden pledged to hold the kingdom accountable for its human rights violations.

Biden also suspended US sales to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, for further review and said the US would no longer support the Saudi-led offensive operations in the campaign against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels

Israel and Saudi Arabia share a common threat in the Islamic Republic and are both worried about its nuclear program, which could receive a boost if the US were to rejoin the 2015 accord — something the Biden team intends to do.

According to Tuesday’s report by Axios, Biden intends to call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, which will be the first phone call between the two leaders after Biden’s inauguration.

The call is expected to take place ahead of the release of a report on the assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in late 2018.

While the kingdom has blamed the hit on rogue security agents, other reports alleged that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had been implicated in the assassination.