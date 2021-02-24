Wednesday, February 24th | 12 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli, Saudi Officials Discussed Biden’s Iran Policy: Report

German Court Sentences Islamic State Recruiter

US Aims to Return to UN Rights Body, Shield Israel

Israel Sharing Some COVID Vaccines With Palestinians, Honduras, Czech Republic

Israeli Government Allocates $13.8 Million to Oil Spill Cleanup

Jerusalem District Court Schedules Next Netanyahu Hearing for April 5

Cabinet Approves Purim Curfew to Head Off COVID-19 Outbreak

Iran’s Rulers Close Ranks, Raise Pressure on Biden to Lift Sanctions

Senate Confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as Next US Ambassador to UN

Western Wall Stones Get ‘Injection’ Before Passover

February 24, 2021 11:40 am
0

Israeli, Saudi Officials Discussed Biden’s Iran Policy: Report

avatar by i24 News

A combination picture shows Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Osaka, Japan June 29, 2019 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem February 9, 2020. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS.

i24 News – Israeli and Saudi officials recently discussed US President Joe Biden’s policy on Iran in phone calls, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Riyadh is concerned with the course that the Biden administration could take on the Islamic Republic.

It is also wary of a possible cooling in the ties with the US after Biden pledged to hold the kingdom accountable for its human rights violations.

Biden also suspended US sales to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, for further review and said the US would no longer support the Saudi-led offensive operations in the campaign against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels

Israel and Saudi Arabia share a common threat in the Islamic Republic and are both worried about its nuclear program, which could receive a boost if the US were to rejoin the 2015 accord — something the Biden team intends to do.

According to Tuesday’s report by Axios, Biden intends to call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, which will be the first phone call between the two leaders after Biden’s inauguration.

The call is expected to take place ahead of the release of a report on the assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in late 2018.

While the kingdom has blamed the hit on rogue security agents, other reports alleged that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had been implicated in the assassination.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.