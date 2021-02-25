Thursday, February 25th | 13 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tulsa Police Search for Two Suspects for Vandalism of Holocaust Memorial Statues at Jewish Museum

Israel Halts Transfer of Vaccines to Other Nations

Netherlands Pays Tribute to ‘February Strike’ on 80th Anniversary of Mass Solidarity Action with Jews Facing Nazi Persecution

Trudeau, Zelensky Among World Leaders Extending Purim Holiday Wishes

Jewish Children Exposed to ‘Widespread Antisemitism’ in Schools in Malmo, Sweden, New Study Concludes

Report: Israel Tells US It Will Not Compromise on Iran’s Nuclear Program in Exchange for End to Regime’s Entrenchment in Syria and Lebanon

The ‘Most Brutal Attacks’ on Jews in Europe Driven by Anti-Zionism, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Antisemitic ‘SNL’ Slur Is No Laughing Matter

Manfred Gerstenfeld, Pioneer of Contemporary Antisemitism Scholarship, Dies in Israel Aged 84

Bernie Sanders Blasts Israel for Not Vaccinating Palestinians, Calls Sending Doses to Allies ‘Outrageous’

February 25, 2021 2:23 pm
0

Bernie Sanders Blasts Israel for Not Vaccinating Palestinians, Calls Sending Doses to Allies ‘Outrageous’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst.

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders attacked Israel on Thursday for not vaccinating Palestinians while sending doses to foreign countries such as Honduras and the Czech Republic.

Sanders tweeted, “As the occupying power, Israel is responsible for the health of all the people under its control.”

“It is outrageous that Netanyahu would use spare vaccines to reward his foreign allies while so many Palestinians in the occupied territories are still waiting,” he wrote, while sharing a New York Times article.

On Tuesday, Israel said it would give a small number of doses to Palestinian-run territories and several allies around the world, a process that was then halted on Thursday. It has also provided vaccines for Palestinian health care workers, as well as Palestinians who work in Israel.

Under the Oslo Accords, the Palestinian Authority maintains responsibility over public health in the West Bank and Gaza.

Sanders’ comments are the latest in a series of similar accusations from politicians and NGOs. Among the US Democrats who have echoed the claim have been Representatives Jamaal Bowman (NY) and Joaquin Castro (TX). Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) — who openly rejects Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state — has accused Israel of racism and over the issue.

Sanders was noted during his two presidential campaigns for having allies and advisors who were hostile to Israel, including James Zogby, Cornel West, and others. His top foreign policy advisor is Matt Duss, whose views on Israel recently came under new scrutiny after reports that he was being considered for a post at the US State Department.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on handling the pandemic and the Palestinian conflict.

“Today, I spoke w/ @IsraeliPM to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our nations & Congress’s unwavering support for a safe & secure Israel,” she tweeted.

“We discussed COVID response & our shared hope for regional peace,” Pelosi added, “including a just, stable & enduring 2-state solution.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.