Thursday, February 25th | 13 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The ‘Most Brutal Attacks’ on Jews in Europe Driven by Anti-Zionism, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Antisemitic ‘SNL’ Slur Is No Laughing Matter

Manfred Gerstenfeld, Pioneer of Contemporary Antisemitism Scholarship, Dies in Israel Aged 84

Bernie Sanders Blasts Israel for Not Vaccinating Palestinians, Calls Sending Doses to Allies ‘Outrageous’

The Palestinians Compare Israel to the Nazis, But They Were the Real Collaborators With Hitler

Israel Needs America, But the Client State Era Is Over

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Shares Throwback Purim Photo From Childhood

The Dangerous Antisemitism of ‘SNL’ and Its Media Cronies

Now the Israel Haters Turn on Facebook

Saudi Censorship Focuses on Internal vs. External Issues

February 25, 2021 9:53 am
0

Pro-Palestinian Activist Accosts Mayoral Candidate Yang for Anti-BDS Stance

avatar by JNS.org

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang at the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit on July 31, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, also a former Democratic candidate for president, was confronted over his strong opposition to BDS by a group that included Malik Hassan from the Muslim American Society New York and the Democratic Socialists of America while touring businesses in Brooklyn, NY.

According to a video published on Twitter by Politico reporter Joe Anuta, Hassan, who has defended the Hamas terrorist organization in the past, accused Yang of comparing the Palestinians to the Nazis.

“Saying that it is akin to fascist boycotts of Jewish businesses, that completely disappoints many Palestinian activists, many Arabs and many Muslims,” said Hassan.

Yang replied that he had “never made comments to that effect.” When he attempted to walk away, he was temporarily prevented from leaving.

In a piece in The Forward last month, Yang strongly denounced the BDS movement, saying “a Yang administration will push back against the BDS movement, which singles out Israel for unfair economic punishment.”

He also said that BDS is “rooted in antisemitic thought and history, hearkening back to fascist boycotts of Jewish businesses.”

“Strong ties with Israel are essential for a global city such as ours, which boasts the highest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel,” he wrote. “Our economy is struggling, and we should be looking for ways to bring back small businesses, not stop commerce.”

Yang is leading the crowded Democratic field of mayoral candidates, according to a recent poll ahead of the June 22 primary. According to the poll by Fontas Advisors and conducted by Core Decision Analytics, some 28 percent of New Yorkers back Yang, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams garnering 17 percent and City Comptroller Scott Stringer with 13 percent. Several other candidates polled in the single digits.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.