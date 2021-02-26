Producer Suspended After Vile Antisemitic Slur Is Used During Local TV Show in Lowell, Massachusetts

The producer of a community television show in the city of Lowell, Massachusetts was suspended from his post on Friday, following a broadcast earlier this week in which a guest used an antisemitic slur.

Lowell TeleMedia Center made the decision to suspend the membership of John McDonough, who produces the show “City Life,” for 90 days, after his guest, school committee member Robert Hoey, used antisemitic language to describe a former employee of the Lowell Public Schools.

Lowell School Committee member Robert Hoey is facing calls to resign after using an anti-Jewish slur on a live public access TV program Lowell Mayor John Leahy says he can't legally force him to step down, but will ask him to resign. Hoey hasn't responded to @7News for comment pic.twitter.com/kmWRShEIEe

— Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) February 26, 2021

In the offending segment, Hoey is heard saying, “The ki—, oh, I mean the Jewish guy … I hate to say it, but that’s what people used to say behind his back.” Hoey was not reprimanded at any point during the program for invoking the slur.

“The LTC leadership reaffirms our commitment to not allowing our platform to be used to spread antisemitism and discriminatory language of any sort,” Lowell TeleMedia Center declared in a statement announcing McDonough’s suspension.

However, no action has yet been taken against Hoey, the speaker of the slur. Lowell Mayor John Leahy called for Hoey to resign from the school committee following the broadcast.

“This is not what Lowell is, and we’re gonna ask him to resign,” Leahy told local media on Friday.