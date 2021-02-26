Saturday, February 27th | 15 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

McGill University Jewish Groups Decry ‘Misleading’ BDS Motion Tying Israel to Uighur Persecution

‘The Last Purim With Corona:’ Netanyahu Urges Jabs in Holiday Skit

Man Arrested for Shouting Antisemitic Abuse at Soldier Guarding French Synagogue

Producer Suspended After Vile Antisemitic Slur Is Used During Local TV Show in Lowell, Massachusetts

Saudi Crown Prince Approved Operation to Capture or Kill Khashoggi, Says US Report

Report: Israel ‘Very Pleased’ With US Strikes on Iranian Targets in Syria, Was Informed in Advance

Leading Israeli Actors Lior Ashkenazi, Sasson Gabay Star in New Israeli Film ‘Karaoke’

Israeli-Owned Ship Hit by Explosion in Gulf of Oman

My Brother Benzi, and How to Be Kind

New York Times’ Beinart Defends Himself on Hypocrisy Charge

February 26, 2021 2:51 pm
0

Producer Suspended After Vile Antisemitic Slur Is Used During Local TV Show in Lowell, Massachusetts

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Lowell School Committee member Robert Hoey is seen using an antisemitic slur during a broadcast of the program “City Life.” Photo: Screenshot.

The producer of a community television show in the city of Lowell, Massachusetts was suspended from his post on Friday, following a broadcast earlier this week in which a guest used an antisemitic slur.

Lowell TeleMedia Center made the decision to suspend the membership of John McDonough, who produces the show “City Life,” for 90 days, after his guest, school committee member Robert Hoey, used antisemitic language to describe a former employee of the Lowell Public Schools.

In the offending segment, Hoey is heard saying, “The ki—, oh, I mean the Jewish guy … I hate to say it, but that’s what people used to say behind his back.” Hoey was not reprimanded at any point during the program for invoking the slur.

“The LTC leadership reaffirms our commitment to not allowing our platform to be used to spread antisemitism and discriminatory language of any sort,” Lowell TeleMedia Center declared in a statement announcing McDonough’s suspension.

However, no action has yet been taken against Hoey, the speaker of the slur. Lowell Mayor John Leahy called for Hoey to resign from the school committee following the broadcast.

“This is not what Lowell is, and we’re gonna ask him to resign,” Leahy told local media on Friday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.