UK’s Union of Jewish Students Denounces ‘Absolute Failure’ by Bristol University Over Antisemitic Professor

The UK’s Union of Jewish Students (UJS) accused the University of Bristol of “neutrality and silence” over the conduct of Professor David Miller, who they have accused of repeatedly promoting antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.

“UJS and [Bristol Jewish Society] representatives met with senior management of the University again yesterday. The purpose of the meeting was for them to present a set of action points they will be taking,” the group tweeted Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the answer we received was that the University cannot tell us if any action is being taken. They also told us they are unable to publicly condemn the abuse Jewish students are receiving, in order to remain neutral,” it continued. “Neutrality and silence in the face of the targeted attacks on Jewish students and their representative society and union is unacceptable and an absolute failure of their duty of care to Jewish students.”

A petition that the groups said Tuesday had amassed over 300 signatures from academics highlighted a series of Miller’s comments, including his “depiction of Jewish students as Israeli-directed agents of a campaign of censorship.”

Miller has also been condemned by members of parliament from the All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism, as well as the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

The university has said that any employment decisions would be an internal matter, but that it did “not endorse the comments made by Professor Miller about our Jewish students,” The Bristol Tab reported.