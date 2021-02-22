UK Jewish Students Plan Virtual Rally as Members of Parliament Join Outcry Against Antisemitic Bristol Professor

Members of parliament joined a chorus of condemnations against a University of Bristol professor who has been fulminating violent antisemitic conspiracy theories about Israel and British Jews, with a virtual rally by Jewish students set to take place Wednesday.

Professor David Miller has yet to be removed from his position despite two years of public antisemitism, beginning in 2019 when a slide show from one of his classes was revealed which charged that a massive Jewish-Zionist conspiracy is “one of the five pillars of Islamophobia.”

Local publication the Bristol Tab reports that a group of MPs from the All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism criticized the University of Bristol in a letter to Vice Chancellor Hugh Brady, saying, “For every day that this goes unaddressed, you will be giving a green light to anti-Jewish incitement.”

“Professor Miller brings public shame to your institution and his comments are dangerous,” they said, charging him with “inciting hatred against Jewish students on your campus.”

Noting that they had contacted the university previously about Miller’s conduct, they said, “The lack of action since has been palpable.”

The University of Bristol responded, “We do not endorse the comments made by Professor Miller about our Jewish students. We are proud of our students for their independence and individual contributions to the University and wider society.”

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) is set to hold a virtual rally on Wednesday against Miller, saying, “This type of language, hatred and intimidation has no place on our campus and it’s time to call for HATE OFF CAMPUS.”

Miller has claimed that the UJS is trying to “silence critics of Zionism or the State of Israel on British campuses,” and that other groups were trying to censor him and anti-Zionist students.

The European Union of Jewish Students endorsed the rally and said it is “standing in solidarity” with UK Jewish students. A petition is also being circulated calling for Miller’s removal.

In an article published at the anti-Israel site Electronic Intifada on Saturday, Miller doubled down, claiming that “Britain’s Israel lobby” pervades the UK’s “public institutions” and is using an “anti-Semitism smear tactic” against those who expose their activities.

“Because of a failure of Britain’s institutions — political parties, media outlets, universities and public bodies — to properly investigate and understand how Israel’s lobby works in practice and their failure to reject the tactic of manufacturing ‘anti-Semitism’ scandals as a cynical ploy, we are now in the position where fanatical advocates for one of the most dangerous states in the world attempt to demand a veto on who teaches in our universities,” he claimed.