March 8, 2021 1:24 pm
0

Attack on Israeli Vessel Was Iranian Retaliation for Secret Operation, Says Official

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A computer animated reconstruction of the attack on the Israeli-owned vessel Helios Ray. Photo: Reuters Marketplace – StockANI Video.

The attack on an Israeli-owned vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Feb. 25 was an Iranian retaliation for a secret Israeli operation, a senior security source told the Hebrew-language news site Walla.

The anonymous official denied previous claims that the attack was a response to the assassinations of Iran’s top terrorist commander Qassem Soleimani and its leading nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in January 2020, and Fakhrizadeh was killed near Tehran in November 2020 in what has been widely viewed as a likely Mossad operation.

The source said that while Iran has been attempting to attack Israeli interests over the past year, they have largely been frustrated by Israel.

He did not give any details on what the secret Israeli operation may have been, but Israel is believed to be working constantly at frustrating the Iranian nuclear program by covert means.

In a Jewish Chronicle article published last month detailing the operation that killed Fakhrizadeh, one intelligence source said, “We will kill the bomb.”

Another security source told Walla, however, that Iran is still seeking to retaliate for the assassinations of Soleimani and Fakhrizadeh.

“There is tremendous anger from senior commanders” over the killings, the source said. He added that the anger is “almost uncontrollable.”

