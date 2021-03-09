Tuesday, March 9th | 25 Adar 5781

March 9, 2021 11:13 am
0

Lebanese Army Fires at Israeli Drone Flying Over Meiss Ej Jabal Post: Report

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A UNIFIL vehicle drives past a Hezbollah flag in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, July 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

The Lebanese army fired at an Israeli drone flying over an army post in Meiss Ej Jabal, Lebanese Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said late on Monday.

Israeli forces fired flares at the border with Lebanon, near Meiss Ej Jabal, but no injuries were confirmed, according to witnesses.

Hezbollah said it had intercepted on Monday night another Israeli drone that had entered the Lebanese airspace outside Blida in southern Lebanon, which was followed by Israeli forces firing flares in the area, Al-Manar TV reported.

“A drone had also trespassed the Lebanese airspace in the same area Monday afternoon, was confronted with appropriate weapons and forced to retreat,” Hezbollah added according to Al-Manar.

An Israeli military spokesman had no comment.

