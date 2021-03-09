Tuesday, March 9th | 25 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen to Head Relaunched International Council of Jewish Legislators in Face of Rising Antisemitism

British Actress Speaks Out on Racist Abuse Suffered by Jewish Women: ‘We Will Not Be Silenced’

’60 Minutes’ Producer Reflects on New Book and Jewish Heritage

Israel’s Bank Leumi and Digitalization Startup CallVU Partner to Cut Down on Paperwork

Lebanese Army Fires at Israeli Drone Flying Over Meiss Ej Jabal Post: Report

Lebanon’s Collapse Piles Strain on Army, Security Forces

Academic Held in Iran for Two Years Says Imprisonment Pushed Her to Brink of Suicide

A Quick Swab and a Boarding Pass: Israel’s El Al Launches Check-In COVID-19 Test

Egypt: Education Ministry Approves Teaching of Judaism in Schools for First Time Ever

Killed in Helicopter Crash in France, Olivier Dassault, 69, Leaves Personal Legacy Upon Family One

March 9, 2021 11:56 am
0

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen to Head Relaunched International Council of Jewish Legislators in Face of Rising Antisemitism

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) speaks during a Senate Small Business Committee hearing on coronavirus relief aid and “Implementation of title I of the CARES Act.”, in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2020. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

US Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) will head a revived international council of Jewish legislators to push back against rising antisemitism globally alongside broader “attacks on democratic values.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the World Jewish Congress (WJC) announced that it was reestablishing the International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians (ICJP) chaired by Rosen, who is also the co-founder and co-chair of the US Senate’s Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.

Ronald Lauder, the WJC’s president, hailed Rosen as “a tremendous advocate in the fight against antisemitism and a leading legislator in efforts to combat the world’s oldest hatred.” He asserted that during “an era of unfettered conspiracy myths, pervasive antisemitism and xenophobia, a horribly disturbing recurrence of Holocaust denial, and rising authoritarianism, the ICJP has a powerful role to play in serving as an incubator and accelerator of best practices to counter these phenomena.”

Rosen said it was an honor to be named to the ICJP post.  “In this role I will work to combat the evils of antisemitism, racism, bigotry, and xenophobia,” she said.

The ICJP plans to hold its first plenary on May 12. David Meluskey, the WJC’s political affairs director, told The Algemeiner in an email that parliamentarians from “across Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America” would be in attendance, and that a key purpose of the relaunched body was to “focus on model legislation and effective best practices available to legislators in the fight against antisemitism.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.