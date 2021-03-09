Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen to Head Relaunched International Council of Jewish Legislators in Face of Rising Antisemitism

US Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) will head a revived international council of Jewish legislators to push back against rising antisemitism globally alongside broader “attacks on democratic values.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the World Jewish Congress (WJC) announced that it was reestablishing the International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians (ICJP) chaired by Rosen, who is also the co-founder and co-chair of the US Senate’s Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.

Ronald Lauder, the WJC’s president, hailed Rosen as “a tremendous advocate in the fight against antisemitism and a leading legislator in efforts to combat the world’s oldest hatred.” He asserted that during “an era of unfettered conspiracy myths, pervasive antisemitism and xenophobia, a horribly disturbing recurrence of Holocaust denial, and rising authoritarianism, the ICJP has a powerful role to play in serving as an incubator and accelerator of best practices to counter these phenomena.”

Rosen said it was an honor to be named to the ICJP post. “In this role I will work to combat the evils of antisemitism, racism, bigotry, and xenophobia,” she said.

The ICJP plans to hold its first plenary on May 12. David Meluskey, the WJC’s political affairs director, told The Algemeiner in an email that parliamentarians from “across Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America” would be in attendance, and that a key purpose of the relaunched body was to “focus on model legislation and effective best practices available to legislators in the fight against antisemitism.”