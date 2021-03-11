Thursday, March 11th | 28 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Into Law on US Lockdown Anniversary

‘South Park’ Special Episode Pokes Fun at Israeli Vaccine Drive

Greek Jews Slam Columnist for Comparing Life Under Present Government to Auschwitz Extermination Camp

Christian Pastor and Friends Double Down on Anti-Jewish Bigotry

Can Left and Right Unite to Topple a Forever Prime Minister?

Head of Harvard University Hillel Blasts Student Petition Supporting Academic Cornel West as ‘Anti-Jewish Conspiracy Theory’

The New Face of Combating Antisemitism

Instead of Cancelling Meyers Leonard, Let’s Invite Him for Shabbat Dinner

Antisemitic Outrages Cast a Pall Over The Hague’s Image as ‘City of Peace and Justice,’ Dutch Jewish Leader Says

The Palestinian Issue Is Absent From the 2021 Israeli Elections

March 11, 2021 6:16 pm
0

‘South Park’ Special Episode Pokes Fun at Israeli Vaccine Drive

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A scene from the ‘South Park’ episode ‘Vaccination Special.’ Photo: Comedy Central / Screenshot

Israel’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign arrived in Colorado Wednesday night during an hourlong special of the long-running ‘South Park’ cartoon.

The episode, ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’, took on QAnon conspiracy theories and the struggle to vaccinate the fictional town’s population against the coronavirus.

In one scene, South Park resident wait behind a velvet rope at a Walgreens-turned-nightclub, pleading for a chance at the jab.

“Cmon, man, it’s ridiculous that people can’t get in!,” says one character.

“You know, in Israel they vaccinate everybody,” says another. “Israel’s way cooler than this lame place.”

“So then go to Israel,” the bouncer says dryly.

“I tried … I couldn’t get in.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United States and United Nations, shared the scene on Twitter and tagged the official account of NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live,’ whose own skit about Israel’s vaccine drive drew harsh criticism from Jewish groups for spreading “harmful misinformation.”

“Hey @nbcsnl: this is how you do pandemic humor when it comes to Israel. Watch and learn from @SouthPark,” Erdan said.

In a later scene, a mock-El Al airplane arrives to fireworks, unveiling a muscular, bearded Israeli flinging boxes of vaccines to the townspeople.

“It’s Air Israel, with enough vaccines for every adult in town!” shouts the Mr. Garrison character, before the kippah-wearing Gerald Broflovski is shown jabbing himself with a dose.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself shared the scene on Twitter, writing in Hebrew, “Even in South Park they already know — in Israel they are coming back to life!”

Israeli journalist Amichai Stein noted that the scene was poking fun at Israel’s controversial efforts to deliver inoculations to allied countries.

“Israeli vaccine diplomacy has arrived in South Park,” he tweeted.

With over 300 episodes aired, the show has already been renewed for its 26th season, through 2022.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.