Shas Leader Confident Yamina, New Hope Will ‘Return to the Fold’

JNS.org – Heading into Israel’s March 23 election, Israel’s political scene is volatile—but Shas leader Aryeh Deri, a seasoned politician of 30 years, seems to know what the day after the election has in store.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, he predicted that Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and New Hope chief Gideon Sa’ar will have no choice but to re-join the right-wing bloc.

“There are no ideological differences between us,” he said. “It is unthinkable for two political parties that belong with the right-wing bloc to torpedo a right-wing government. I don’t believe that would happen.”

Speaking of the possibility of Sa’ar, Bennett , and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid forming a government, Deri said he believed it to be highly unlikely.

“There is no way in the world that Lapid will give Sa’ar or Bennett the premiership, not even for a month,” for Yesh Atid will be the biggest party of the three and will receive more seats than New Hope and Yamina combined, he explained.

