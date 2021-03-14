Sunday, March 14th | 1 Nisan 5781

Israeli Health Ministry Moves Toward Reopening With Plans to Drop Mask Requirements and Open Air Travel, Bars, and Nightclubs

March 14, 2021 3:15 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo.

With its mass vaccination drive taking hold, Israel appeared to be moving toward reopening the country, with reports that the Ministry of Health is planning to drop the requirement to wear masks, reopen the skies to tourism, and ease other restrictions.

N12 reported that the moves are being made due to new data indicating a sharp drop in the morbidity rate, prompting an end to the rules requiring masks in public areas.

With Israel’s tourism industry suffering a massive blow due to worldwide travel restrictions, senior Ministry officials said they are preparing to reopen air travel to and from the Jewish state by next month.

The initial destinations will be Cyprus, Georgia, Greece, and other “green passport” countries that have said they will permit visits from Israelis who have been vaccinated against or recovered from the coronavirus.

According to Channel 13, nightclubs and similar venues will also be reopening within a week at most.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that Israel is “on its way out of the coronavirus crisis.”

“In such a morbidity situation, it is time to allow clubs to open as well,” he said.

He added that the clubs will reopen to those who have received the “green pass” given to the vaccinated and recovered, and according to a Ministry of Health framework.

A representative of the Israeli Bar and Nightclub Association thanked Edelstein and the ministry, and said they had “understood the injustice the industry is experiencing.”

“We call on club and bar owners and the partygoers to follow the guidelines and go get vaccinated,” he said.

