Tuesday, March 16th | 3 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Evolving Strain’ of Antisemitism Is Emerging on Left, Argues Israeli Think Tank in New Report

Israel Among World’s Biggest Arms Exporters, Counts Up to 90 Nuclear Weapons: Report

Iron Dome System Undergoes Major Upgrade, Tested Against Multiple Drones

As Elections Approach, We Must Recognize the Strength and Robustness of the Likud Movement

Naftali Bennett’s Choice Will Shape Israel’s Future

A Bicentennial to Mark Modern Zionism

Here’s How New York City Can Come Back Stronger After COVID-19

Why Is Biden Picking a Fight With Saudi Arabia?

Searching for New Ways to Fund a Terrorist Regime

The Quest for Curiosity Jump-Started at the Seder

March 16, 2021 11:13 am
0

France to Return Klimt Painting Sold Under Duress During Nazi Era to Heirs of Jewish Family

avatar by i24 News

The painting “Rosiers sous les Arbres” (Rose Bushes Under the Trees) by Gustav Klimt. Photo: public domain.

i24 News – France announced that it is to return a painting by the Austrian artist Gustav Klimt to the heirs of the Jewish family that was forced to sell it by the Nazis, reported the BBC.

At an event at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said that restoring the painting to its rightful owners was “an ardent obligation.”

“The recent opening of archives in Austria and the work of historians have made it possible to trace precisely the origin of this painting, long hidden by those who have erased all traces of this affair,” she added.

The French state bought the artwork, the only Klimt in its possession, in 1980 and was reportedly unaware of its provenance.

Related coverage

March 16, 2021 5:22 pm
0

‘Evolving Strain’ of Antisemitism Is Emerging on Left, Argues Israeli Think Tank in New Report

A new report on progressive antisemitism was released Tuesday by a top Israeli think tank, arguing that a new form...

The pre-war owner of “Rosiers sous les Arbres” (Rose Bushes Under the Trees) was Nora Stiasny, from a well-known Austrian Jewish family. She had inherited it from her uncle, the Austrian industrialist and art collector Viktor Zuckerkandl, according to the BBC.

As conditions worsened, Stiasny, who sold the painting in an attempt to survive, was forced to so at a knock-down price as the Nazi annexation of Austria occurred in 1938.

Stiasny was deported to Poland in 1942, where she is thought to have died in either the Izbica ghetto or the Belzec extermination camp.

The beneficiaries are the descendants of Stiasny’s sister, Hermine Müller-Hofmann, who escaped the Holocaust in Bavaria.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.