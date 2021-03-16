‘You Should All Have Died in the Holocaust’: Crazed Antisemitic Assault in Downtown Buenos Aires

Two Orthodox Jewish women were subjected to a crazed antisemitic attack in downtown Buenos Aires on Monday, with the assailant screaming anti-Jewish invective and expressing her wish that “you should all have died in the Holocaust.”

An eyewitness to the attack told the Argentine news portal Vis-a-Vis that he had been riding his skateboard along a main thoroughfare in the Once neighborhood of the Argentine capital. He saw a car in which the two Orthodox Jewish women were traveling pull over with its horn honking urgently, and approached the two women, asking them what was wrong. The woman who was driving indicated a second car that had arrived alongside, saying “she collided into me.”

The driver of the second car then exited her vehicle and proceeded to attack the Jewish woman. She pulled off the woman’s sheytl — the wig traditionally worn by Orthodox Jewish women to cover their hair — and threw her to the ground, shouting, “you f***ing Jew, I’m going to kill you, you should have all died in the Holocaust.”

At this point, the eyewitness said he intervened, grabbing the assailant and pulling her off the Jewish woman.

“It was an extreme moment,” the witness said. “I grabbed the woman and called the police. She was not in her right mind. All the time saying ‘s***ty Jew’, ‘I’m going to kill you all’, repeating about the Holocaust.”

The assailant also told her victim, “I’m from Cristina” — a reference to the former Argentine President, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, whom many Argentine Jews suspect of colluding with the Iranian regime to prevent the Iranian suspects in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish Center in Buenos Aires from being brought to justice.

There was another twist in Monday’s incident that occurred after police arrived at the scene. According to the witness, the assailant was apparently not arrested, but instructed to leave in her car. As she drove off, however, she attempted to plough straight into the two Jewish women, hitting the sidewalk instead. Only at this point was she forcibly removed from her car and arrested.

Watch eyewitness video of Monday’s shocking antisemitic incident in Buenos Aires: