Toronto Police Investigate Suspected Antisemitic Assault Outside Bakery

The police announcement on March 16 comes days after a community alert was issued on Saturday night by Canadian human-rights advocate Avi Benlolo, who reported the incident at the bakery, near Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue in Toronto, and that “Jewish patrons were verbally attacked” by a man who uttered “disturbing antisemitic epithets and swear words.”
According to Avital Borisovsky, associate director of communications for Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, the bakery is located in a “vibrant Jewish community.”
On Facebook, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center posted: “We are disgusted by this incident and pleased that police have since identified a person of interest and are treating this incident as a suspected hate crime.”
Borisovsky noted that the most recent Toronto Police Service hate crimes statistics are from 2019 and show that the Jewish community remains the most victimized group. In 2019, 32 percent of the 139 hate crimes in Toronto targeted the Jewish community, even though the community accounts for 4 percent of the city’s population.