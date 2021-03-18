Toronto Police Investigate Suspected Antisemitic Assault Outside Bakery

JNS.org – Toronto Police Service has identified a person of interest in what they are calling a “suspected hate-motivated assault.”

According to officials, the incident occurred on March 12 when a man inside a store made antisemitic slurs.

Police reported that “the man stepped outside with a witness when disagreement became heated. Outside, the man continued to make offensive comments. The victim intervened and challenged the suspect. He then punched the victim in the face.”

The release went on to say, “After consultation with the service’s specialized Hate Crimes Unit, the assault is being treated as a suspected hate crime. This is an active investigation, and divisional officers will continue to patrol the area as part of their daily duties.”

