Saturday, March 20th | 7 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Erdogan Sacks Another Central Bank Chief After Sharp Turkey Rate Hike

Pakistan PM Khan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate

Palestinians Take Another Step in Preparations for First Election in 15 Years

‘How to End a War You Didn’t Win’: Yemen’s Houthis Seek Saudi Concessions

Turkey’s Erdogan Quits European Treaty on Violence Against Women

Greek Jews Condemn Vandalism of New Mural Honoring Thessaloniki Jewish Holocaust Victims

ICC Gives Israel, Palestinians One Month to Apply for Probe Deferral: Reports

French Jews Mark Anniversary of 2012 Attack That Killed Rabbi, Three Children at Toulouse Jewish School

German State Legislator Highlights Tiny Number of Prosecutions for Antisemitic Hate Crimes in Saxony

Jewish Groups Voice Concern After California Approval of Ethnic Studies Curriculum, While Some Welcome Changes

March 20, 2021 10:30 am
0

Palestinians Take Another Step in Preparations for First Election in 15 Years

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Men speak with police officers as Palestinians begin registering party lists for May parliamentary election, at the Palestinian Central Elections Commission’s office in Gaza City March 20, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians took another step in preparations for their first parliamentary election in 15 years on Saturday, opening registration offices to admit the political parties and independent candidates that will take part.

The May 22 election in the West Bank and Gaza is part of a broader push for reconciliation between President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction and rival Islamist group Hamas. This is seen as vital to building broader support for any future statehood talks with Israel, frozen since 2014.

The last time a parliamentary ballot was held in 2006, Hamas emerged as the surprise victor. A power struggle ensued, and in 2007, after weeks of fighting that left dozens dead, the Islamist group seized control of Gaza from forces loyal to Abbas. Abbas’ authority has limited control over the West Bank.

Some 93% of the 2.8 million eligible voters in the West Bank and Gaza have registered for the polling. The total population in the disputed territories is 5.2 million.

Israel has yet to respond to a Palestinian request to allow balloting to take place in East Jerusalem, Palestinian officials said.

Unlike in the 1996 and 2006 elections, Palestinians will not be voting for individual candidates, rather for parties or lists that contain between 16 and 132 candidates.

Farid Taamallah, a spokesman of the Palestinian Central Election Commission, said on Saturday that officials had so far registered two electoral lists. Registration ends on March 31.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.