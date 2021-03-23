Tuesday, March 23rd | 10 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Brazilian Jews File Complaint Against Pro-Government Politician Who Revived Medieval ‘Blood Libel’ on Social Media

Israeli Election 2021: Exit Polls Show Netanyahu With Largest Party, and Bennett’s Yamina as Kingmaker

Report: Iran Hiding Important Components of Its Nuclear Program From UN Inspectors

London Police Arrest Middle-Aged Man in Connection With Brutal Assault on Pregnant Jewish Woman

US Congressman Calls for German Probe Into ‘Disturbing’ Allegations of NY Hasidic Jews Detained at Frankfurt Airport

Hamas Reminds the World That It Wants to Destroy Israel — and No One Cares

‘Antisemitism-Lite’ in Contemporary Germany

Stabbing in Rome: Another Deliveroo Food Courier Involved in Antisemitic Outrage

Israelis Flock to Beaches, Parks as They Once Again Cast Ballots

Anzia Yezierska: The Tenement House ‘Cinderella’

March 23, 2021 4:02 pm
0

Report: Iran Hiding Important Components of Its Nuclear Program From UN Inspectors

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. Photo: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Western intelligence officials believe Iran is concealing important components of its nuclear program from UN inspectors, the UK’s Telegraph reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Iran is required under the 2015 nuclear deal reached under the Obama administration to disclose all nuclear materials and equipment to international inspectors, who can make regular inspections of nuclear sites. Former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal in 2018, but Iran and other countries such as Britain, Germany, and France are still signatories.

Now, The Telegraph reported, intelligence officials believe Iran is hiding materials related to centrifuges used to enrich uranium. They are thought to be held in secret sites under the control of the Iranian military’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which the US lists as a terror group.

The materials are reportedly concealed in 75 separate containers that are regularly shuttled around the country to avoid discovery.

Related coverage

March 23, 2021 9:43 am
0

Yemen’s Houthis Say They Fired Drone at Saudi Airport After Truce Offer

Yemen's Houthi forces launched a drone attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said on...

A senior Western intelligence source told the British paper, “The new revelations that Iran is trying to conceal vital elements of its nuclear program from the outside world shows that Tehran has no intention of complying with its international obligations under the terms of the nuclear deal.”

“It is yet another indication that the regime remains committed to acquiring nuclear weapons,” the official said.

Much of the material, intelligence officials believe, has been acquired since the 2015 deal by clandestine means.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.