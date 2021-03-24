Wednesday, March 24th | 11 Nisan 5781

Massachusetts High School Football Team Used Antisemitic Language in Play-Call System

March 24, 2021 11:13 am
Massachusetts High School Football Team Used Antisemitic Language in Play-Call System

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Duxbury High School in Massachusetts. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

School officials in Massachusetts disclosed on Wednesday that a high school football team has used antisemitic language in its on-field play-call system, including references to the Nazi Holocaust.

The language was used as part of the Duxbury High School team’s system for adjusting plays during games, according to a letter sent to the community from Duxbury Superintendent John Antonucci, Assistant Superintendent Danielle Klingaman and high school Principal James Donovan.

“As our investigation continues to unfold, it has become clear that members of the Duxbury High School football team did, in fact, use antisemitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language,” Antonucci said in a statement on Wednesday.

The team was accused of using terms like “Auschwitz” while calling plays during a contest against Plymouth North High School last month.

“We are continuing our investigation and will have further comment at a later time,” Antonucci said.

The director of the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) New England office said he wanted to know how long the offensive language had been in use.

“Auschwitz is one of history’s worst known death camps,” the ADL’s Robert Trestan said. “It really has no place being used as a substitute for a football play.”

Head coach David Maimaron apologized for the language in a separate statement.

“I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th. Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable,” Maimaron said.

