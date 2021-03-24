New Jersey Newspaper Fires Journalist After Anti-Jewish, Misogynistic Caption

JNS.org – A journalist from the Asbury Park Press, a Gannett-owned newspaper in Central New Jersey, is out of a job with the paper doing damage control after posting a photo caption last weekend that was deemed anti-Jewish and anti-woman.

The caption, which read in part “A f**king hot nurse, a total JAP, loads a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine … ,” appeared on the paper’s website over the weekend as part of a series of photos of how the faith community is helping vaccinate people. The description accompanied a photo of a nurse from the CHEMED health center in Lakewood, NJ, home to a large Orthodox Jewish population. “JAP” stands for “Jewish American princess.”

Paul D’Ambrosio, the newspaper’s executive editor, said on Monday that the photo ran with “an unapproved and offensive caption. The photo was removed on March 21 as soon as it was brought to our attention. As executive editor of the Asbury Park Press, I apologize deeply to women, the Lakewood Jewish community, all members of the Jewish faith, the Asian American community and all our readers.”

He added that “the words in the caption were totally unacceptable and in no way reflect the principles and practices of the staff of the Press and Gannett,” outlets that have “a long history of fighting for inclusiveness, diversity and women’s rights.”

