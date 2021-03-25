Thursday, March 25th | 13 Nisan 5781

March 25, 2021 1:06 pm
0

Jewish Comedian Elon Gold Spoofs ‘Ten Plagues as Told by Ten Celebrities’ in Passover Face Swap Video

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A screenshot from Elon Gold’s “The Ten Plagues as told by Ten Celebrities”

Jewish comedian Elon Gold posted online a Passover video Tuesday featuring cameos from a series of celebrities reciting the Passover Seder’s parade of plagues — or so it seemed.

In the YouTube clip, “The Ten Plagues as told by Ten Celebrities,” Gold uses celebrity face swap technology to impersonate well-known personalities while he mimics their voices, riffing on the 10 plagues that are recounted during the Passover holiday. “Featured” in the video are Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, David Schwimmer, former US Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Fallon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Caine and Dustin Hoffman.

Along the way Gold pokes fun at some of the actors’ best known roles, such as the Schwimmer character’s nod to his part on the TV series Friends: “Rachel, we were on a break!” As Caine, who starred in the Batman film “Dark Knight Rises,” describes the plague of darkness, he jokes, “On the bright side, when darkness falls and Master Wayne heeds his call, I then have Wayne Manor all to myself. And there’s nothing more precious to me than my bubble bath.”

Watch “The Ten Plagues as told by Ten Celebrities” in the video below.

