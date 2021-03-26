US Envoy to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield Pledges to Defend Israel From ‘One-Sided Actions’ in Remarks to Security Council

Announcing emergency humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza on Thursday, the newly-appointed US Ambassador to the UN at the same time pledged to defend Israel from “one-sided resolutions and actions,” pointing out that the UN Security Council’s disproportionate focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict distracted from “other issues in the region that are threats to international peace and security and deserve more of this Council’s attention.”

In remarks to the monthly Security Council briefing on the Middle East, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield opened by saying that “President Biden has been a strong and consistent supporter of Israel throughout his career.”

She continued: “As I have. The United States will continue to steadfastly stand by Israel, especially when it is unfairly singled out by one-sided resolutions and actions in international bodies.”

Thomas-Greenfield pointed out that criticism of Israel “too often … veers dangerously into antisemitism.” She also commented “that while we focus each month on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in these meetings, there are other issues in the region that are threats to international peace and security and deserve more of this Council’s attention.”

The ambassador then reiterated the Biden Administration’s commitment to a “negotiated two-state solution, consistent with international law and in line with relevant UN resolutions.”

“It is essential that both sides take concrete steps to advance the two-state solution,” she stated.

Thomas-Greenfield also announced $15 million in emergency humanitarian assistance to support “the most vulnerable communities in the West Bank and Gaza” as the region deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“ This urgent, necessary aid is one piece of our renewed commitment to the Palestinian people,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “The aid will help Palestinians in dire need, which will bring more stability and security to both Israelis and Palestinians alike. That’s consistent with our interests and our values, and it aligns with our efforts to stamp out the pandemic and food insecurity worldwide.”