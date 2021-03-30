Batwoman Receives Jewish Burial on CW Superhero Show

On Sunday night’s episode of The CW show “Batwoman,” the superhero received a notably Jewish funeral after she was presumed to be dead.

Bruce Wayne’s maternal cousin Kate Kane, also known as Batwoman, is written as a lesbian and an openly Jewish character. First introduced in the comic books as Jewish, she was played in the show’s first series by Ruby Rose, who left the program after she sustained an injury during a stunt. British actress Wallis Day has taken over the role.

Kane is presumed dead at the beginning of the second season, having been involved in a plane crash. At the start of episode 9 on Sunday, the character was given a Jewish funeral, complete with a plain wooden coffin marked with a Star of David. Mourners wore kippahs and recited “May her memory be a blessing” at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Continuing on the whole “#Batwoman is #Jewish” thing: On Sunday night’s @CWBatwoman they buried Kate Kane. Note the kippot worn by mourners and the very Jewish coffin (plain wood, Star of David). pic.twitter.com/2WPcYISFCL — Jeremy Burton (@BurtonJM) March 30, 2021

During an interview in August 2019, the show’s executive producer Caroline Dries said Kane was “a Jewish woman” and that they were “trying to find ways of incorporating that without it being a huge thing.” Dries revealed that a scene showcasing Kane’s Jewish identity was filmed for the show’s pilot episode, although it was ultimately cut. Producers have also reportedly said they planned to include a scene of Kane coming home from her bat mitzvah, but that it did not make the final cut.