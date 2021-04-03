Turkey Records 44,756 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Level Yet

Sunday, April 4th | 22 Nisan 5781

April 3, 2021 2:25 pm
Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People wearing protective masks stroll at Eminonu district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey March 3, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkey recorded 44,756 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

Turkey currently ranks fifth globally for most daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

Cases have surged since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, hitting new record highs over the past consecutive five days.

On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.

The total number of cases stands at 3.445 million as of Saturday, the data showed. The latest daily death toll was 186, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,078.

