Helen Mirren to Play Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Biopic Set During Yom Kippur War

Known as the “Iron Lady of Israel,” Meir was the world’s fourth and Israel’s first and only woman to hold the position of prime minister, as well as the first of any country in the Middle East. She died in 1978 of lymphoma, four years after leaving office.

“Golda” will be directed by Israeli Oscar winner Guy Nattiv (Skin) and produced by BAFTA winner Michael Kuhn (Florence Foster Jenkins). The screenplay was written by Nicholas Martin (Florence Foster Jenkins), who will also produce. Embankment will represent international sales, with CAA Media Finance and ICM handling the domestic rights.

The production team aims to start filming in October.

Nattiv, the second Israeli ever to win an Academy Award with his short film Skin, said: “As someone who was born during the Yom Kippur War, I am honored to tell this fascinating story about the first and only woman to ever lead Israel. Nicholas Martin’s brilliant script dives into Golda’s final chapter as the country faces a deadly surprise attack during the holiest day of the year, a core of delusional generals undermining Golda’s judgment, all the while undergoing secret treatments for her illness. I could not be more excited to work with the legendary Miss Mirren to bring this epic, emotional and complex story to life.”